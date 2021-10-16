Kunal Kemmu announces film wrap of his latest 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos'

Left Menu

Directed by Vipual Mehta, the family entertainer went on floors during Ganesh Chathurthi last month and completed the shooting on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:27 IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu on Saturday said he has finished shooting for his upcoming film ''Kanjoos Makkhichoos''. Directed by Vipual Mehta, the family entertainer went on floors during Ganesh Chathurthi last month and completed the shooting on Friday. The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter and posted a picture with the cast of the film, including actors Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra.

''In and as 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos'. We started the film on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi and completed it yesterday on Dussehra. ''I can't wait to share this warm, funny and endearing family film with you. See you soon at the movies #kanjoosmakhichoos #filmwrap,'' he wrote.

Tripathi also shared the same photo on her Instagram account and said she had a great experience working on the movie.

“Heart felt full and smiles were constant. I learned a lot, felt a lot, laughed a lot. Missing the Pandey family already can’t wait for you to meet them! Soon soon soon!,” she wrote.

The ''Mirzapur'' actor also tagged production houses, ThunderSky Entertainment and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, in her post.

