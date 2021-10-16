Left Menu

Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal 'pure talent' after watching 'Sardar Udham'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is basking in praises by the critics for his exceptional performance in the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' but seems like he has just received the much-awaited review by none other than his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:31 IST
Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal 'pure talent' after watching 'Sardar Udham'
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Vicky Kaushal is basking in praises by the critics for his exceptional performance in the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' but seems like he has just received the much-awaited review by none other than his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Several stars attended the screening of 'Sardar Udham' hosted by lead actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening. Among them, his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif was also there, who arrived in a super chick look donning a lavender-coloured hoodie, denim mini skirt teamed up with black leather boots.

Post watching the film, Katrina took to her Instagram and penned what should be called an 'honest review' for Vicky's performance in the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie. Katrina wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking."

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating but both have refused to confirm their romance. Meanwhile, speaking about the movie, 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

'Sardar Udham', which also features Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has been released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021