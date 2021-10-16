Left Menu

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

"There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video have faced lawsuits and police investigations, mostly in BJP-ruled states, for content deemed inflammatory and offensive to the country's majority Hindu population.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:29 IST
Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. "There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video have faced lawsuits and police investigations, mostly in BJP-ruled states, for content deemed inflammatory and offensive to the country's majority Hindu population. Netflix, Amazon, and Walt Disney Co, another major streaming platform in India, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bitcoin and India's Association of Blockchain & Crypto Entrepreneurs could not immediately be reached.

"A currency like bitcoin - I don't know which country controls it or which rules govern it," Bhagwat said in a speech to followers marking the Hindu festival of Dussehra on Friday. "The government should do it. It has to do it." Modi's government often looks to the Hindu group for policy guidance but has refrained from regulating streaming platforms. Movies and TV shows, however, must go through a censor board.

The government prepared but did not submit a bill to parliament earlier this year that would have banned trading and holding cryptocurrencies. Local media has reported the government was looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and the exchanges, traders, and lawyers that support them in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021