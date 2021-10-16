Left Menu

Will work for poor, shun wrong path, Aryan tells officials during counselling in prison

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:26 IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan assured NCB officials during counseling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future, an official said on Saturday.

Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for ''social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden'' and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency official.

''He said `I will do something that will make you proud of me,''' the official added.

After the arrest, Aryan alongwith seven other accused including two women arrested by the NCB underwent a counseling session. A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases would pass order on Aryan's bail plea on October 20.

