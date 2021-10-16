Left Menu

Sinha condemns killing of two non-locals by militants in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of two non-locals by militants and said the perpetrators will be punished soon.The union territory administration announced the immediate release of ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Sah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of two non-locals by militants and said the perpetrators will be punished soon.

The union territory administration announced the immediate release of ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

''I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Sah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. UT Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,'' Sinha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said the perpetrators of these ''heinous attacks'' will be punished soon.

''We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists & their ecosystem. They will have to pay a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians. I urge people to speak in one voice & join hands in the fight against terror,'' Sinha said.

An official spokesman said the administration will immediately release ex-gratia for the next of kin of Sah and Ahmad.

''The administration will also provide all the necessary assistance for their last rites,'' he added.

