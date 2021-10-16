16th century poet Surdas' work to be highlighted in event in Mathura: Officials

A two-day programme showcasing the literary deeds of 16th century poet Surdas will be organised at Parasauli in Goverdhan here on the occasion of Sharad Purnima from October 18, officials said on Saturday.

Surdas was a blind poet known for his poems written in praise of Lord Krishna during the Bhakti movement. He wrote most of his work in Braj Bhasha, a dialect of Hindi widely spoken in the region.

According to government records, the poet had spent his last days in Parasauli village. Earlier in the year, Mahmadpur village was renamed Parasauli by the UP government in honour of the poet.

“The event would be jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism and the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad,” Nagendra Pratap, CEO of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, said while talking to reporters here.

He said the highlight of the programme would be an 'Ekabhinay' (solo act) of Padma Shri recipient and singer-actor Shekhar Sen on October 19 between 6 pm to 8 pm.

In the itinerary of the first day programmes, it includes Sur Pad Gayan (presentation of songs composed by Surdas) and Kavi Sammelan (congregation of poets who will present their poems) between 6 pm to 9 pm, the officials said.

UP Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, Mathura Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini, Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-President, UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad; MLAs Puran Prakash and Karinda Singh among others will be present on the occasion, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)