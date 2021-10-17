Ryan Reynolds wraps up 'Spirited' says taking small sabbatical from movies

Wrapping up his much-anticipated movie 'Spirited', Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds on Saturday night disclosed that he is taking some time-off from the movies. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan posted a series of pictures that included photos of himself with the cast and crew members on the upcoming Christmas-themed film, co-directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.

In the caption, the 'Free Guy' actor revealed that he is taking "a little sabbatical" from movie making. "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," the actor noted in his post that he just wrapped work on the Apple TV plus movie 'Spirited'

"Singing, dancing, and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," Ryan wrote. In the comments section were numerous familiar names such as Ava DuVernay, Boss Logic, Octavia Spencer, and even Ryan's wife Blake Lively, who wrote, "Michael Caine did it first", in reference to recent reports that the British actor will retire after his latest film 'Best Sellers', though he confirmed in a statement on Saturday that that was not the case.

'Spirited' is an upcoming American Christmas-themed musical film written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris. The modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novel 'A Christmas Carol' stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer and is set to be distributed by Apple TV plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)