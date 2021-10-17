Vicky Kaushal thanks director Shoojit Sircar for 'Sardar Udham'

A day after the release of his film 'Sardar Udham', actor Vicky Kaushal penned a thank you note to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for casting him in the film and giving him an experience that "took a lot out of him and gave a lot more in return." "Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return," he wrote on Instagram.

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Late Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play the role of Sardar Udham in the film. Dedicating the film to Irrfan Khan, Vicky added, "This one's for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab."

Alongside the heartwarming note, Vicky posted a few BTS images from the sets of the film. Vicky will be seen next in 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

