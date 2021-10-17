Left Menu

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has treated his fans by sharing the first official look of his upcoming film 'Black Adam' at DC FanDome event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:05 IST
Dwayne Johnson unveils first look of his film 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has treated his fans by sharing the first official look of his upcoming film 'Black Adam' at DC FanDome event. The four-minute video showcases military men discovering Black Adam, and how the anti-hero turns them to dust. In the clip, we also get to see Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Pierce Brosnan (Dr Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawk Man) and Sara Shahi (Isis) introducing their characters.

For those unversed, in the DC comics, Black Adam is the prime archvillain of the Shazam universe, better known as Captain Marvel. Dwayne also shared the clip on his Instagram account and wrote, "Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM. The Man in Black has come around."

After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, 'Black Adam' is slated to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

