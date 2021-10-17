Common boards Apple's dystopian drama 'Wool'

Grammy-winning artiste Common is the latest addition to the cast of Apple TV Plus' dystopian drama ''Wool''.

The actor-rapper, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, will star alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

Based on Hugh Howey's short story of the same name, ''Wool'' is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

According to Deadline, Common will play Sims, the Silo's Head of Judicial Security.

His previous acting credits include films like ''Selma'' and ''The Hate U Give'', and the AMC series ''Hell on Wheels''.

''Wool'' comes from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios.

Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, and author Howey serve as executive producers on the show.

Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda are also credited as executive producers on ''Wool''.

