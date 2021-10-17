Left Menu

Common boards Apple's dystopian drama 'Wool'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:14 IST
Common boards Apple's dystopian drama 'Wool'
  • Country:
  • United States

Grammy-winning artiste Common is the latest addition to the cast of Apple TV Plus' dystopian drama ''Wool''.

The actor-rapper, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, will star alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

Based on Hugh Howey's short story of the same name, ''Wool'' is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

According to Deadline, Common will play Sims, the Silo's Head of Judicial Security.

His previous acting credits include films like ''Selma'' and ''The Hate U Give'', and the AMC series ''Hell on Wheels''.

''Wool'' comes from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios.

Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, and author Howey serve as executive producers on the show.

Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda are also credited as executive producers on ''Wool''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021