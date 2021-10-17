'Doom Patrol' renewed for Season 4

Left Menu

American hit series 'Doom Patrol' has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:36 IST
Poster of 'Doom Patrol' Season 3 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American hit series 'Doom Patrol' has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max. Variety confirmed that the news, that was revealed at the DC FanDome event on October 16.

Season 3 of the DC Entertainment show is currently airing, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays through November 11. The new season stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez.

The series reimagines one of DC's groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. In Season 3, the Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be.

Things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission if only she could remember it. 'Doom Patrol' is executively produced by Jeremy Carver, who also serves as showrunner. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson are also executive producers.

The show hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. 'Doom Patrol' was one of several series that moved over to HBO Max from DC Universe prior to the latter service getting out of scripted programming. Others include the adult animated series 'Harley Quinn' and the live-action show 'Titans'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

