Left Menu

'Milestone' animated movie under development at DC

An animated movie by writer Brandon Thomas based on comics from DC's Milestone Media imprint is now in development.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:20 IST
'Milestone' animated movie under development at DC
DC's Milestone Media art (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An animated movie by writer Brandon Thomas based on comics from DC's Milestone Media imprint is now in development. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milestone producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan revealed the news during Saturday's DC FanDome online convention.

The film will focus on multiple characters from the label, that has been home to Static Shock, which had its own animated series from 2002-04, as well as heroes such as Icon and Hardware. The film comes from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Milestone Media is having a resurgence after launching in 1993 when it pushed to highlight creators and characters from underrepresented backgrounds. A revival was announced at last year's DC FanDome, which included news that a Static Shock live-action movie was in the works.

On Saturday, more news from the world of Milestone was unveiled, including The Milestone Initiative, which was created in partnership with Ally Bank and aims to give the next generation of comic book storytellers a chance to train at DC. It will include a week-long seminar in DC's Burbank offices, followed by an eight-week virtual training through the Kubert School. The Milestone team also announced a new 'Blood Syndicate' series would launch next year, and unveiled the 1,300-page 'Milestone Compendium One', which will be available on February 1 and collect a number of Milestone comics, including issues No. 1-12 of 'Blood Syndicate', 'Hardware' No. 1 -12, 'Icon' No. 1-10, 'Static' No. 1-8, 'Xombi' No. 1-8, and 'Shadow Cabinet' No. 0, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021