Restaurant and bar raided for COVID-19 norm violations in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A restaurant bar in the Manpada area of Thane city was raided by Units I and V of the Crime Branch for alleged COVID-19 norm violations, an official said on Sunday.

The raid took place shortly before midnight on Saturday and led to 10 people, including the restaurant bar's owner and manager, being booked, he said.

Customers were not following COVID-19 norms, no one was wearing masks nor was social distancing being maintained and the crowd was beyond permissible limits as well, Unit V Senior Inspector Vikas Godke said.

No arrest has been made and Chitalsar police is investigating further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

