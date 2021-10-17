'The Batman' trailer closes out DC FanDome; Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson share experience

'The Batman' was the centrepiece of DC FanDome, the online convention celebrating all things DC, held on Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the new 'The Batman' trailer closed things out Saturday, with filmmaker Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz introducing the new footage.

"We'd seen lots of origin stories. One place we hadn't been was grounding it the way (the Frank Miller comic) Year One does," said Reeves, who is in post-production on the film. Pattinson noted that his character is working out his rage: "All the fights seem very personal."

Reeves called the chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz special and key to the film's success. Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, recalled her screentest with Pattinson, which was also her audition, noting she worried about looking cool while taking off a helmet reacquired for the scene, and was sure that would sink her chances.

Pattinson recalled wearing Val Kilmer's batsuit from 1995's 'Batman Forever' for his own screen test. The actor said it was challenging to move in, and that he was drenched in sweat thanks to "being incredibly nervous and full of adrenaline." Pattinson described his character as a man who is not sleeping, and who doesn't have a clear delineation between Bruce Wayne and his costumed crime-fighting identity.

"He hasn't completely defined who Batman is, and he gets lost in it," said Pattinson. As for Kravitz, she wanted her Selina Kyle to feel grounded and be a real person living in a real city.

In addition to Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, 'The Batman' will feature an all-star cast including Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard. The film, slated for a March 4 release, will follow the caped crusader in a new adventure that will see him cross paths with several iconic characters from DC comics and films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)