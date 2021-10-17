DC gives first look at 'Batgirl' concept art for its live-action film
DC has given fans a first look at the concept art for their live-action 'Batgirl' feature, although the movie hasn't begun production yet.
DC has given fans a first look at the concept art for their live-action 'Batgirl' feature, although the movie hasn't begun production yet. According to Deadline, while they couldn't say much, they did reveal that the new Batgirl will wear her traditional cowl, rather than mask, and will definitely have red hair.
In July, Leslie Grace was tapped to play Barbara Gordon after her breakout performance in 'In The Heights'. Grace joined the directors, Adil El Arbi and Bill Fallah, and screenwriter Christina Hodson at DC Fandome to talk about how excited she is to play the character and gave a glimpse into what Barbara is going to look like.
As per Deadline, the film is slated to premiere on HBO Max in 2022. (ANI)
