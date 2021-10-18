Brian Austin Green celebrates 1 year of togethereness with girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Left Menu

Amid his legal separation from Megan Fox, actor Brian Austin Green recently celebrated his first year of togetherness with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Brian Austin with girlfriend Sharna Burgess (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Amid his legal separation from Megan Fox, actor Brian Austin Green recently celebrated his first year of togetherness with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. Taking to Instagram, Brian posted a lovey-dovey picture with Sharna. In the image, the two can be seen leaning in for a kiss.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky," he captioned the post. Brian's gesture touched Sharna's heart.

Reacting to the post, Sharna commented, "I love you baby. So many more years to come." According to People, Brian and Sharna were first romantically linked in December 2020, when they jetted off for a romantic tropical getaway. One month later, the pair made their Instagram debut. The two even participated in 'Dancing With the Stars'. However, they got eliminated last week.

Brian shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5 with former wife Megan Fox. He also shares 19-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

