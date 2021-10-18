Audible Launches an All-You-Can-Listen Plus Catalogue for Members and a Free Experience with Thousands of Titles for Everyone to Enjoy

The all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue has over 15,000 titles and is available to all members at no extra cost, while the free tier houses over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts from around the world Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of spoken-word entertainment, announced two major updates to its service in India today, both of which are available for Android and iOS users alike.

• A new all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue offering Audible members unlimited listening at no additional cost. It features a selection of over 15,000 titles in Hindi and English, including Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, all included with an Audible membership at no extra cost. New-to-Audible customers can access this entire catalogue with a free trial as well. • A new free experience for everyone that includes over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals, in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts. New Audible Originals released on the free tier include several new shows featuring celebrities including Sanya Malhotra, Varun Sharma, KubbraSait, Sayani Gupta, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Nakuul Mehta and RithvikDhanjani. It is also the new home for titles offered on the Audible Suno app previously.

About the all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue for Audible members Audible membership just got a lot sweeter with the launch of Audible’s new all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue which gives members unlimited access to over 15,000 titles, Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts as part of their membership, at no extra cost. The all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue is in addition to one monthly credit available to members, which gives them access to a new audiobook every month, regardless of duration or price, that they can select from over 200,000 Indian and international titles.

The all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue features an impressive line-up of Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi Edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda, Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by PrateikBabbar and Rasika Dugal and the highly anticipated season 2 of TVF’s Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, besides several popular podcasts.

There are also several popular global audiobooks in the Plus catalogue including The Prophet by Khalil Gibran (voiced by Riz Ahmed), laugh out loud fan-favorite My Man Jeeves by P. G. Wodehouse, A Short History of Nearly Everything written by Bill Bryson, the ever popular Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection written by Arthur Conan Doyle and narrated by Stephen Fry, epic classics like Les Misérables by Victor Hugo, Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy, Tales of Terror by Edgar Allan Poe and The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka. Also available in the catalogue are popular international Audible Originals like Deepak Chopra’s Mind Body Zone, Queer Icons by Tan France, Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, The Coldest Case by James Patterson (voiced by Aaron Paul) and Michael Caine’s Gangs.

About the free experience for all listeners Members and non-members can now listen to a comprehensive selection of over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts such as On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Sadhguru and Ted Talks Daily. The Audible Originals catalogue features titles with popular actors and authors including Secrets of Good Health by Rujuta Diwekar, Buri Nazar featuring Sayani Gupta, RithvikDhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur, Sasural Wonder Phool featuring Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma and many more.

The free experience also houses titles offered on the Audible Suno app previously featuring India’s most beloved voices such as Amitabh Bachchan (KaaliAwaazein), Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thriller Factory), Vir Das (Be Stupid with Vir Das) and many more.

Over 20 new titles featuring some of India’s most popular faces (and voices) have also released on the new free offering today. Some of these are: • Sasural Wonder Phool: A hilarious romantic comedy featuring popular Bollywood actors, Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma​ • Darmiyaan: Love, loss and shocking twists are what make this first-ever audio series, from one of India’s top producers Ekta Kapoor featuring TV superstars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, an epic show. • Mine and Yours (Season 2): A modern love triangle featuring Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait and Nakuul Mehta, that explores topics like sexuality, soulmates and finding true love. • Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution: A rare fictional exploration of death row inmates narrated by the irreplaceable Kubbra Sait.​ • Buri Nazar: A light-hearted family dramedy that turns into an unexpected supernatural thriller. This Audible Original is narrated by Sayani Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur.​ • The Last Girl to Fall in Love (Hindi): In author Durjoy Datta’s post-pandemic world, womankind reigns supreme. The Last Girl to Fall in Love (Hindi) is narrated by popular actors Anupriya Goenka and Akshay Oberoi.

Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India said, "We're excited to launch the all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue for our members to offer them more value for their subscription – it's a strong catalogue, featuring some fantastic titles across genres and I'm confident Audible members are going to make the most of it. We've been committed to our goal of creating and delivering incredible audio storytelling programming in India; today, we've expanded our free selection to include thousands of podcasts, besides over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals for all listeners to experience. All of this content, for members and non-members, can be accessed on Audible Android and iOS apps." Sanya Malhotra, who is one of the voices in 'Sasural Wonder Phool' said, "In 'Sasural Wonder Phool', my character Ashima gets married to a sex therapist (the inimitable Varun Sharma) who runs a sex clinic with his entire family. Need I say more? The show is bizarre, hilarious, incredibly entertaining and so different from anything I have ever done before – I just know my fans are going to love it! This has been my first brush with audio and I am hooked – I can't wait to do more!" Ekta Kapoor said, "Conceptualizing entertainment content in audio has been an experience of a lifetime and has helped me push the creative envelope further than ever before. My new show 'Darmiyaan' (and first audio show!) has everything Balaji fans love – love, unbelievable scandals, shocking twists and much, much more. I'm sure listeners are going to love it and become audiophiles for life!" Durjoy Datta said, ''I have had an amazing journey with Audible over the last three years. My audiobook, 'The Last Boy To Fall In Love' came out when Audible launched back in 2018 and with 'The Last Girl To Fall In Love' releasing in Hindi and English this year, it feels like life came full circle. Writing for the audio medium has been an incredible experience and it's surreal to see how characters are brought to life solely through voices and sound. I have been in complete awe of the detailed expertise and standard of audio production and technology that Audible brings to the table. PrateikBabbar, Rasika Dugal, AnupriyaGoenka and Akshay Oberoi have narrated the books and have brought my vision to life so beautifully!'' About Audible Audible, an Amazon company, is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.in content includes more than a 200,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 11 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

