Left Menu

Hosting a show with Riteish is a joy ride: Genelia Deshmukh

Actor Genelia Deshmukh has opened up about her experience hosting the show 'Ladies vs Gentleman' with her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:08 IST
Hosting a show with Riteish is a joy ride: Genelia Deshmukh
Genelia and Riteish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Genelia Deshmukh has opened up about her experience hosting the show 'Ladies vs Gentleman' with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. According to her, hosting with Riteish is "no doubt a joy ride but it can also lead to a lot of meaningful debates" between them.

"Hosting a show like Ladies vs Gentleman with your best friend and husband is no doubt a joy ride but it can also lead to a lot of meaningful debates between us. This is especially when you have no idea what questions will come your way through the show. I find it really interesting to see Riteish's reactions to some of the debates between the panellists as well," Genelia shared. 'Ladies vs Gentleman' is an interactive game show, where celebrities debate over a range of questions about the two genders. The show's second season recently premiered on Flipkart Video.

Riteish has also shared his experience of co-hosting the show with Genelia. "I couldn't be happier to return to the stage with Genelia once again. While in real life we are one team, on Ladies vs Gentlemen we do find each other in the middle of a debate. So it's really fun to learn new things about each other, contradict each other and even take a stand for what we truly believe in as individuals. It brings us closer to each other. Hosting this show is a great experience and it's always interesting to see these debates live in action," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021