'Badhaai Ho' triggered important conversation in India about late pregnancy: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels happy to be a part of films that deliver important messages. His film 'Badhaai Ho', which completed three years on Monday, is one among them. "Most of my films are meant for families to come in and engage, take back an important message and most importantly, be thoroughly entertained. I have been blessed to find scripts that are new, unique and have a family audience skew as well. 'Badhaai Ho, for me, ticked all these boxes and I'm thankful that the film triggered an important conversation in India about how society should react to late pregnancy. Society conditions us to react in a certain way when such things happen," Ayushmann expressed.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, 'Badhaai Ho' revolves around a woman in her 50s who gets pregnant and has to face the wrath of society. Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, late Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra also featured in the film, which bagged several National Awards. (ANI)

