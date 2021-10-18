Left Menu

Pooja Bedi contracts coronavirus, says not getting vaccinated was her choice

Actor Pooja Bedi, who's quite vocal about her choice of not getting the coronavirus vaccine, has tested positive for the deadly virus.

18-10-2021
Actor Pooja Bedi, who's quite vocal about her choice of not getting the coronavirus vaccine, has tested positive for the deadly virus. Taking to Instagram, Pooja posted a video in which she talked about how she has been battling the disease and revealed that her fiance and house help are also COVID-19 positive.

"COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it's my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own.Caution. not panic," she wrote. Netizens including members of the film industry wished Pooja a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon," actor Shruti Seth commented. Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi advised Pooja to undergo COVID-19 test again after a week.

"Just to say I love you with all my blessings & strength. Test yourself again after a week," she commented. A few months ago, Pooja faced a huge backlash on social media when she asked her followers to live a fearless life amid the second wave of coronavirus.

"Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be," she had tweeted. Pooja lives in Goa with her fiance. (ANI)

