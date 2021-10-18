Left Menu

Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' to release in December

Telugu supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy, starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, is slated to be released theatrically on December 24.The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Venkat Boyanapalli.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:39 IST
Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' to release in December
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu supernatural thriller ''Shyam Singha Roy'', starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, is slated to be released theatrically on December 24.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Venkat Boyanapalli. ''Shyam Singha Roy'' is reportedly set in Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Nani, 37, took to Twitter and announced that the film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

''This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs. To the big screen and to your hearts. December 24th #ShyamSinghaRoy,'' the ''Jersey'' star wrote on Monday.

The film also features Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Pallavi, star of films like ''Premam'', ''Fidaa'' and her latest Telugu romantic drama ''Love Story'', also tweeted the announcement.

''We'll see you this Christmas in the theatres,'' the 29-year-old actor wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021