Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dhamaka' to release on Netflix in November

Actor Kartik Aaryans human drama thriller Dhamaka is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19, the streamer announced on Monday.Directed by Ram Madhvani of Aarya and Neerja fame, the film also features Sacred Games star Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.According to the streamer, Dhamaka follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Aaryan, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dhamaka' to release on Netflix in November
The film also features ''Toofan'' actor Mrunal Thakur in a special appearance.

''Dhamaka'' has been written by Puneet Sharma and Madhvani. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ram Madhvani Films.

This will be Aaryan's first release of the year after 2020's Imtiaz Ali movie ''Love Aaj Kal 2''.

