Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American, the family said.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
