Police probing Ghaziabad’s twin teenaged brothers death from all angles

The police are probing the death of twin brothers who fell from the balcony of their 25th-floor flat to ascertain if it was an accident or a suicide. Area Circle officer Mahipal Singh on Monday said the police are probing the incident from all possible angles despite the victims’ parents saying that it was an accident and refusing to lodge any complaint in the matter.

But the police are also trying to find out if the twins jumped in a bid to meet some video game challenge, he said.

Twins Satya Narayan and Surya Narayan, aged 14, had fallen to death from the balcony of their high-rise apartment in Siddharth Vihar on late Saturday night.

The fall was noticed by a guard of the building, who heard a loud thud and found the two brothers lying in a pool of blood near the walking track inside the society. On noticing lights in a balcony above the place of fall, the guard went upstairs and enquired the landlady about her children after which she came to know of her sons’ death, the circle officer said.

Children’s father T S Palani, who hailed from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, had bought the flat only six months ago and had been living in it along with his wife and three children, including a daughter, had gone to Mumbai on the day of the incident.

After his return from Mumbai, he and his wife refused to lodge any complaint with the police saying their sons’ fall was an accident, CO Singh said.

They told police that their sons were fond of watching the moon, loved playing games on mobile and hated lizards and always tried to chase them away out of the flat. They told police that they might have fallen accidentally while looking at the moon or chasing away some lizard from the balcony after keeping a plastic stool over a chair and standing over it near the railing of the balcony. They told police that one of their sons might have fallen first and in a bid to save him, the second one too might have fallen.

The police, however, doubt if it was an accident as neither the chair nor the stool over it had tumbled on the floor during the accident, if it was so.

