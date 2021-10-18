Anushka Sharma shares sweetest picture of Virat Kohli with baby Vamika

Actor Anushka Sharma, on Monday, melted the hearts of her social media followers by sharing the sweetest picture of her husband-skipper Virat Kohli with their baby daughter Vamika. Anushka was quarantined in a UAE hotel, where the Indian team is staying for the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, to be held on October 24.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'PK' star posted a picture shared a glimpse of the super adorable picture of Virat and his baby daughter. In the picture, Virat can be seen leaning over a crib filled with multi-coloured balls, in which Vamika can be seen sitting, with her hair tied in the cutest little two ponytails.

"My whole heart in one frame," Anushka wrote the caption. Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Hayyyye," actor Ranveer Singh commented with heart-eyed emoticons. Tahira Kashyap and Rakul Preet Singh dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. (ANI)