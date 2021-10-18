John Abraham-backed 'Tara Vs Bilal' goes on floors

Actor John Abraham on Monday announced his upcoming production ''Tara Vs Bilal'' has begun filming in London.

Directed by Samar Iqbal, the film features actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee. It is reportedly a slice-of-life story.

Abraham took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapboard, writing, ''#TaraVsBilal begins. Day 1. Directed by #SamarIqbal''.

The 48-year-old actor has previously backed films like ''Vicky Donor'', ''Madras Cafe'', ''Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'', ''Batla House'' and this year's Netflix drama ''Sardar Ka Grandson''.

The film is produced by T-Series, Abraham's JA Entertainment and TVB Films Production. The actor will be next seen in the action movie ''Attack''.

