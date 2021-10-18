Left Menu

John Abraham-backed 'Tara Vs Bilal' goes on floors

Directed by SamarIqbal.The 48-year-old actor has previously backed films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, Batla House and this years Netflix drama Sardar Ka Grandson.The film is produced by T-Series, Abrahams JA Entertainment and TVB Films Production.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:24 IST
Actor John Abraham on Monday announced his upcoming production ''Tara Vs Bilal'' has begun filming in London.

Directed by Samar Iqbal, the film features actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee. It is reportedly a slice-of-life story.

Abraham took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapboard, writing, ''#TaraVsBilal begins. Day 1. Directed by #SamarIqbal''.

The 48-year-old actor has previously backed films like ''Vicky Donor'', ''Madras Cafe'', ''Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'', ''Batla House'' and this year's Netflix drama ''Sardar Ka Grandson''.

The film is produced by T-Series, Abraham's JA Entertainment and TVB Films Production. The actor will be next seen in the action movie ''Attack''.

