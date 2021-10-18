Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:43 IST
Gujarat: Statue Of Unity to remain open for visitors from October 28 to 31
On popular demand, the world famous Statue of Unity and other tourist attractions around it at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district will remain open for visitors between October 28 and 31, said an official on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) had announced that the 182-meter tall memorial, the tallest such structure in the world, and other attractions near it would remain closed for visitors between October 28 and November 1 in view of preparations for National Unity Day celebrations on October 31.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, is celebrated on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, as a tribute to the country's first home minister.

''On popular demand, the Statue of Unity and other tourist attractions will remain open from October 28 to October 31. Earlier notification regarding closure of these tourist attractions stands cancelled. However, keeping in mind the celebration of Rastriya Ekta Diwas -2021, adequate security arrangements shall be in place,'' the SOUADTGA said in a statement.

Earlier, on October 8, the SOUADTGA had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia on October 31 to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, pay floral tributes at the SoU and then attend the 'Ekta Parade' near it.

