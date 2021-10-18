Maha: Woman ends life by jumping into well with 2 kids in Akola

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a well along with her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter in Patur taluka of Akola in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place at 5pm and Channi police station personnel were at the site to probe further, an official said.

