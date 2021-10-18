Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad' to release in April 2022

With theatres soon to open in Maharashtra, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action film 'Dhaakad', has been announced to release on April 8, 2022. It was earlier slated for an October 1, 2021 release. Mounted on a huge scale, the film has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors.

Ranaut plays the role of Agent Agni in the film that will see her take on the layered subject of child trafficking and exploitation of women. Shot in Bhopal, Budapest and Mumbai, the film's first look sets the tone for a gory, gritty, pacy thriller. Talking about the film's release date, Ranaut said, "Dhaakad is the kind of film that's best relished on the big screens. It's a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8."

Ghai added to this and added, "Dhaakad is a special movie that will always have my heart. As a team, we wanted to put our best foot forward. My intent was to ensure that Dhaakad stood at par with international action films. Our producers were a strong pillar of strength for us throughout. It was an incredibly challenging film to make. I am so thrilled for the audience to experience the rage and fury of Agni." Ranaut's look from the film was also launched along with the release date at producer Mukut's birthday party at an event in Juhu. The proud producer said, "It was important for us to redefine industry norms with this film. A woman shouldering a film of this nature and this budget sets a new standard in Bollywood. I am so excited that the world will experience a film we have been living with for years now. We have done our best to make sure it's a world-class product and my actors and director made sure that we don't settle for less."

Appreciating Ranaut in the film, producer Maklai added, "We had a grand vision of a film and we couldn't have asked for a better team to make this extravagant film. Kangana has done a masterful job. It's the kind of cool, slick action film that will change the face of women-led action movies in Bollywood. It's entertainment galore and I hope people enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed making it." The film's stunts have been designed by an international team whereas Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action flicks has done the camerawork.

'Dhaakad' will be presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. (ANI)

