Adrien Brody reveals he turned down 'Lord of the Rings'

Hollywood actor Adrien Brody had turned down a chance to be in 'Lord of the Rings', a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theatre.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:19 IST
Adrien Brody (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Adrien Brody had turned down a chance to be in 'Lord of the Rings', a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theatre. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent career retrospective with a magazine, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the surprising fact, as he talked about the film he did do with Jackson, 2005's 'King Kong'.

"I, somehow, didn't grasp it," Brody said of being approached for The Fellowship of the Ring. He added, "I don't know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else." Of course, Brody said he had major regret. The actor recalled, "I remember going to see 'Lord of the Rings' in the theatre with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, 'You passed on Lord of the Rings?! I remember feeling so stupid. But I don't think I would have gotten the role of Jack in Peter's [King Kong]. I don't think that would have translated."

Brody went on to say 'King Kong' was a wonderful experience for him and he learned a lot about making a big-budget, epic tale. "We had a premiere in Times Square and they shut down all of Times Square. The mayor was there and introduced us to the city. It was a big deal. My face was immortalized on a McDonald's soda cup. When does that happen for anyone?" he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

