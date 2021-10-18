Veteran artist Veer Munshi among 16 J&K personalities gets Harmony India Awards

Veteran artist Veer Munshi, journalist Rajesh Raina, Kashmiri singer Kailash Mehra and Sahitya Akademi awardee Zareef Ahmad Zareef were among 16 eminent personalities from Jammu and Kashmir to receive this year's Harmony India Awards, a spokesman of Harmony India foundation said.

The seventh edition of the awards was held on Sunday night at the Teacher's Bhawan here.

The recipients in included artists, musicians, writers, social activists, theatre and visual artists and journalists for their outstanding contribution in the growth and development of J&K and the nation.

The 'lifetime achievement award' for this year was conferred upon Sahitya Akademi awardee, Kashmiri poet and writer Zareef Ahmad Zareef for his outstanding contribution in the field of Kashmiri literature and language. The 'Shrestha Samman' award was conferred upon famous Indian artist Veer Munshi (fine arts), Kashmiri singer Prof Kailash Mehra (music), Ravi Kemmu (acting and theatre) and late Shadi Lal Koul (acting), the spokesman said. M K Bangroo (journalism), Ravinder Kaul (art and culture), Gokul Dembi (fine arts), late Pandit Mohan Nirash (Kashmiri language and literature), Dr Naseeb Singh Manhas (media production) and Ravi Dhar (painting and sculpture) are the other awardees. The 'State Icon Award' has being conferred upon Group editor of New18 Rajesh Raina in the field of journalism, the spokesman said. The 'Community Icon Award' has been onferred upon Sandhya Dhar in the field of social work, Kanwal Peshin and Sanjay Saraf for community services, he said. The 'Yuva Puraskar'' award has been given to Abdul Rashid in the field of Kashmiri folk instrumental music and a special award for this year for voluntary service during the COVID-19 pandemic has been conferred upon Dr Rohit Koul ,Vikas Razdan, Bhavna Pandita and Ravinder Pandita, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)