On Sunny Deol's birthday, brother Bobby shares group picture of his siblings

Actor-politician Sunny Deol has turned a year older on Tuesday, and to mark his special day, younger brother Bobby Deol penned a heartwarming wish on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 08:44 IST
On Sunny Deol's birthday, brother Bobby shares group picture of his siblings
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol with their sisters (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-politician Sunny Deol has turned a year older on Tuesday, and to mark his special day, younger brother Bobby Deol penned a heartwarming wish on Instagram. Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me."

Alongside the sweet birthday note, Bobby treated fans with a picture in which we can see Sunny hugging his brother Bobby and sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. As soon as Bobby wished Sunny a happy birthday, netizens including members from the film industry bombarded the comment section with their best wishes.

"Happy happy birthday my dear @iamsunnydeol," actor Chunky Panday commented. "Such beautiful picture. God bless you all," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two brothers will be seen sharing screen space in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The two had also done 'Dillagi' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

