Dia Mirza completes 20 years in Hindi film industry
It's a nostalgic Tuesday for actor Dia Mirza as she completed two decades in the Hindi film industry.
"It's been 20 years since my debut! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank YOU all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to Team Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein #20YearsOfRHTDM," she wrote. Directed by Gautham, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also stars R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher. It mainly revolves around the love story between Madhavan and Dia's characters. The film did not do well at the box office but over the years, it has garnered an enviable following, especially for its songs like 'Zara Zara' and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana'.
The film also marked Madhavan's Hindi debut. He also starred in 'Minnale', the original Tamil film of which 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is the remake. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
