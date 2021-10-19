Left Menu

Abbie Cornish to come back for 'Jack Ryan' season four

Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:19 IST
Abbie Cornish to come back for 'Jack Ryan' season four
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Abbie Cornish will be returning for the fourth season of popular Amazon show ''Jack Ryan''.

The spy thriller series, based on the character from several Tom Clancy novels, was recently renewed for a fourth season.

According to Deadline, Cornish will be back as Cathy Mueller opposite John Krasinski, who plays the titular character.

Cornish's Mueller was the love interest of Jack Ryan in season one but the character did not return for the show's second season, which was released in October 2019.

In the fourth season, Krasinski and Cornish will be joined by newcomer Michael Pena, the star of ''Narcos: Mexico'' and two ''Ant-Man'' movies.

The details of Pena's character have been kept under wraps.

''Jack Ryan'' recently wrapped production on its third season and Amazon will soon announce a premiere date.

Season three will see Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time. He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Besides Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are reprising their roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively. ''Jack Ryan'' is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. PTI RB RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021