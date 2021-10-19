Abbie Cornish to come back for 'Jack Ryan' season four

Actor Abbie Cornish will be returning for the fourth season of popular Amazon show ''Jack Ryan''.

The spy thriller series, based on the character from several Tom Clancy novels, was recently renewed for a fourth season.

According to Deadline, Cornish will be back as Cathy Mueller opposite John Krasinski, who plays the titular character.

Cornish's Mueller was the love interest of Jack Ryan in season one but the character did not return for the show's second season, which was released in October 2019.

In the fourth season, Krasinski and Cornish will be joined by newcomer Michael Pena, the star of ''Narcos: Mexico'' and two ''Ant-Man'' movies.

The details of Pena's character have been kept under wraps.

''Jack Ryan'' recently wrapped production on its third season and Amazon will soon announce a premiere date.

Season three will see Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time. He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Besides Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are reprising their roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively. ''Jack Ryan'' is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. PTI RB RB RB

