PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:03 IST
'Doctor Strange', 'Thor' sequels delayed as Disney updates release calender
Disney has delayed a number of its marquee superhero titles, including ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' and ''Thor: Love and Thunder''.

''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'', which will see Benedict Cumberbatch returning as the titular superhero, has been moved from March 25 to May 6, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth's ''Thor: Love and Thunder'', which was earlier set to open on May 6, 2022, will now release on July 8, 2022.

The release dates of three other Marvel Studios projects -- ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'', ''The Marvels'' and ''Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'' -- have also been changed.

''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'', a sequel to 2018 blockbuster ''Black Panther'', has shifted to November 11, 2022 from the earlier July 8, 2022 date.

''The Marvels'', which will bring back Brie Larson as Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, will open on February 17, 2023.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's ''Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'' will release on July 28, 2023.

Disney sources told Variety that the delay in the films' release dates is related to ''production and not box office returns''.

The only Marvel movie sticking to its release date is ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'', which is currently set to open on May 5, 2023.

Disney has also changed the release of its much-awaited Lucasfilm project ''Indiana Jones 5'', postponing it by almost a year.

Directed by James Mangold, the film will feature veteran actor Harrison Ford as the titular hero for the fifth time.

The movie will release on June 30, 2023 instead of July 29, 2022.

