'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release in Maharashtra theatres

Marvel Studios' ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' is all set to release in theatres across Maharashtra on Friday.

The film, which released in other parts of the country in September, could not open in the state as theatres remained shut here amid the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

The movie marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead. It is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The story follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

Cretton, known for directing movies such as “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12”, has also penned the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

