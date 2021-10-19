Left Menu

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release in Maharashtra theatres

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Menger Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.The movie marks Marvels first project with an Asian lead. It is set after the events of Avengers Endgame 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:34 IST
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release in Maharashtra theatres
  • Country:
  • India

Marvel Studios' ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' is all set to release in theatres across Maharashtra on Friday.

The film, which released in other parts of the country in September, could not open in the state as theatres remained shut here amid the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

The movie marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead. It is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The story follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

Cretton, known for directing movies such as “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12”, has also penned the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021