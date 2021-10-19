Left Menu

Gal Gadot was shocked by the way Joss Whedon spoke to her on 'Justice League' set

And it was to tell people that its not okay, she said.The actor, who rose to superstardom in Hollywood and is awaiting the release of the Netflix action film Red Notice, said she had a strong sense of justice.I wouldve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:36 IST
Gal Gadot was shocked by the way Joss Whedon spoke to her on 'Justice League' set
  • Country:
  • United States

''Wonder Woman'' star Gal Gadot has detailed director Joss Whedon's behaviour during the reshoots for the Warner Bros film ''Justice League'' and revealed how he ''threatened'' her career.

While Gadot has described her experience with Whedon in the past, she has never gone into the details about what transpired on the set of the 2017 superhero movie.

Whedon was brought in by the studio for the reshoots and rewrites on the film when original director Zack Snyder stepped down during post-production following the death of his daughter.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Gadot said she immediately told people that things were not okay.

''Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it...

''....you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay,'' she said.

The actor, who rose to superstardom in Hollywood and is awaiting the release of the Netflix action film ''Red Notice'', said she had a ''strong'' sense of justice.

“I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.” PTI BK RDS RDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021