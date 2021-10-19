Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' trailer offers bone-chilling scenes

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dhamaka' is finally out, and it has surely left everyone in awe of the actor's performances.

Updated: 19-10-2021 16:47 IST
Poster of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dhamaka' is finally out, and it has surely left everyone in awe of the actor's performances. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Netflix's 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.

The trailer opens with Kartik negotiating with the channel head, essayed by Amruta Subhash, to make him return as a news anchor after he gets a tip about bomb blasts at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, on his radio show. Unfortunately, his life takes a turn when the terrorist threatens to blow up the bridge Arjun's wife (played by Mrunal Thakur) is reporting from. After seeing such bone-chilling scenes in the trailer, social media users bombarded Instagram and Twitter with praises for Kartik.

"I can feel that this is kartik's best performance till date. He definitely deserves so much appreciation for this character #Dhamaka looks very impressive #KartikAaryan," a fan tweeted. "Solid Dhamaka. Kartik looks so good," another one wrote.

Speaking about the project, Kartik said, "Arjun Pathak was an enriching, one-of-a-kind experience as I haven't played a role like this in the past. Also, I've never shot a film like Dhamaka before. It's a high octane thriller. We even shot it like that, with 8 cameras and 10 minutes long continuous takes. Ram sir has pushed the boundaries in every aspect of filmmaking." 'Dhamaka' is scheduled to release on November 19 on Netflix. (ANI)

