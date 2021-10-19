Left Menu

Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' gets TV spinoff featuring Anna Cathcart

Netflix Original Films 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is getting a TV show spinoff series featuring fan's favourite Anna Cathcart who played the lead in Emmy Award-winning PBS children's series 'Odd Squad'.

Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' gets TV spinoff featuring Anna Cathcart
Netflix Original Films 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is getting a TV show spinoff series featuring fan's favourite Anna Cathcart who played the lead in Emmy Award-winning PBS children's series 'Odd Squad'. As per Variety, Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer's YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy 'Xo, Kitty'.

The logline describes that Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line. The plot of the show was co-written by Siobhan Vivian and Jenny Han, the author of the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' book series, on which the show is based.

According to Variety, the original story follows a high school student (Lara) whose life spins out of control when the secret love letters for every boy she has ever loved -- five in all -- are mysteriously mailed out. Han also co-showruns 'Xo, Kitty' with Sascha Rothchild, and executive produces with her and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. The half-hourlong, 10-episode series hails from the Awesomeness Studios. (ANI)

