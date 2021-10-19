Left Menu

70-year-old wife arrested for murdering ailing husband

A 70-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested here for allegedly murdering her husband who has been lying paralysed for the last ten years.Police said 74-year-old Gopi was found dead with his throat slashed at his house.Their son found him dead in the morning. However, we are probing all angles, police said.

A 70-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested here for allegedly murdering her husband who has been lying paralysed for the last ten years.

Police said 74-year-old Gopi was found dead with his throat slashed at his house.

''Their son found him dead in the morning. When locals gathered, they found Sumathi, his wife, unconscious near the house,'' police said.

Police said the woman was aso having some health issues and now was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical college.

Police suspect that the poor economic condition of the family forced the woman to take the extreme step as they were unable to provide for medicine and other facilities. ''However, we are probing all angles,'' police said.

