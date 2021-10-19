Left Menu

Australian high commissioner thanks Mamata for sending 'sandesh' on Vijaya Dashami

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell on Tuesday extended Vijaya Dashami greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and thanked her for sending him sweetmeats on the occasion.In a Twitter post, he shared photos of the sandesh and mishti doi sent by the chief minister.West Bengal is famous for both sandesh, a type of sweetmeat, and mishti doi sweet yoghurt.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:42 IST
Australian high commissioner thanks Mamata for sending 'sandesh' on Vijaya Dashami
  • Country:
  • India

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Tuesday extended Vijaya Dashami greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and thanked her for sending him sweetmeats on the occasion.

In a Twitter post, he shared photos of the 'sandesh' and 'mishti doi' sent by the chief minister.

West Bengal is famous for both 'sandesh', a type of sweetmeat, and 'mishti doi' (sweet yoghurt). Offering sweetmeats to people on the Vijaya Dasami is a custom of the state.

''Vijaya greetings Hon'ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial'', O'Farrell said in Bengali in the tweet.

Then he said in English: ''Thank you for the traditional #Bengali sweets Mishti Doi and Sandesh. Looking forward to my next visit to your state.'' Banerjee is known for sending sweetmeats, other delicacies of Bengal and traditional dresses to dignitaries and friends on occasions such as Vijaya Dashami, the last day of the Durga puja festival, which fell on October 15 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021