IMF official hopes programme negotiations with Lebanon could start before new year
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:51 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that he hopes programme negotiations with Lebanon could start before the new year.
"We hope the effort being made today will lead to access to all the data and to sufficient information ... all required data must be available first," the IMF official said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement