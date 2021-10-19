Left Menu

IMF official hopes programme negotiations with Lebanon could start before new year

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:51 IST
An executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that he hopes programme negotiations with Lebanon could start before the new year.

"We hope the effort being made today will lead to access to all the data and to sufficient information ... all required data must be available first," the IMF official said in a statement.

