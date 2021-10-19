Left Menu

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

He told a radio host that year he believed ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, where it means "you." Representatives for the entertainer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The musician recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," named after his late mother Donda West.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:25 IST
It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye. The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

"Ye" also was the name of the singer's 2018 album. He told a radio host that year he believed ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, where it means "you." Representatives for the entertainer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The musician recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," named after his late mother Donda West. He has been married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West for about seven years. The pair are in the process of getting divorced, though they remain friendly and have been spotted together recently in public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021