Entertainment News Roundup: Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged; MTV says Budapest EMAs to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ community and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Red light, green cash: Squid Game helps revive Indonesian cafe

An Indonesian cafe is jumping on the global Squid Game bandwagon, hoping to fuel its pandemic recovery by recreating some of the games from the South Korean television series in its cafe space. In a dark room with neon lights, patrons are greeted by staff dressed as the ominous hooded and masked guards in the nine-part thriller, holding toy guns and ushering them toward the end of the room where the "red light, green light" playground game starts.

Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged, with the couple sharing pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach. The couple both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption "Forever".

Frozen potatoes vs turkey: Patriotic Chinese-made war epic tops global box office

A Chinese-made Korean War epic has topped the global box office, tapping a vein of rising patriotism in China and prompting moviegoers to post videos of themselves eating frozen potatoes to emulate the hardships endured by soldiers in the conflict. "The Battle at Lake Changjin", released to coincide with China's Oct. 1 national holiday, had grossed nearly 5 billion yuan ($779.13 million) by Tuesday, according to data compiled by Lighthouse, a box office tracker owned by Alibaba Pictures .

MTV says Budapest EMAs to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

MTV is going ahead with plans to hold its Europe Music Awards in Budapest next month, it said on Tuesday, to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s. In a memo to staff, MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide President and Chief Executive Chris McCarthy said the decision "may surprise" those familiar with the law, which rights groups and the European Union have criticised.

Motion Picture Academy CEO Hudson to step down in 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, said https://www.oscars.org/news/academy-ceo-dawn-hudson-charts-next-steps-following-building-innovative-academy-and-success on Monday Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm. Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011 and was tasked with overseeing its 450-person staff in Los Angeles, New York and London and running the awards, membership and marketing.

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye. The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

Disney postpones several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film

Walt Disney Co on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios' sequels to "Black Panther," "Thor" and "Doctor Strange" by several months and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer "Indiana Jones" to 2023. "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" moved to May 6, 2022, from March 25, Disney said in an updated release schedule.

Disney+ magic fades: Barclays downgrades Walt Disney after three years

Walt Disney's stock received a rare Wall Street downgrade on Monday, as Barclays called for bold changes from the media giant to reverse slowing growth at its Disney+ streaming service. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek last month hinted at a slowdown in Disney+, saying fourth-quarter global paid subscribers will grow by "low single digit" millions compared with a rise of 58.5 million in the previous three months.

'Eternals' movie, boasting a diverse cast and Marvel's first deaf role, premieres

Actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek brought Hollywood glamor to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic book adapation, "Eternals", on Monday. Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won best director and best picture for the film "Nomadland" at the Oscars earlier this year, "Eternals" boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie.

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian film director Klim Shipenko said on Tuesday he was up for making a movie on the moon or even Mars after returning from 12 days of shooting aboard the International Space Station that transformed his ideas about the possibilities of cinema. Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild returned to Earth on Sunday after gathering more than 30 hours of material for "The Challenge", billed as the first space movie and hailed by Russian media as a world-beating achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)