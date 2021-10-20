PM Modi pays tributes to Maharishi Valmiki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.

His emphasis on social empowerment is an inspiration, the prime minister said.

''I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)