Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep, Kit Harington in Apple's 'Extrapolations'

Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of The White Tiger, is set to share screen space with the likes of Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer in Scott Z Burns climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations.The Apple TV Plus shows star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs, reported Deadline.The series tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:54 IST
Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of ''The White Tiger'', is set to share screen space with the likes of Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology drama series ''Extrapolations''.

The Apple TV Plus show's star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs, reported Deadline.

The series tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

Burns serves as writer, director and executive producer on ''Extrapolations'', which comes from Michael Ellenberg's Media Res.

Gourav, who was nominated for the leading actor BAFTA for the Netflix film ''The White Tiger'', will play Gaurav, a driver for hire on the show.

Streep's role has not been disclosed, but Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer. ''Eternals'' co-stars Harington and Chan will play Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, and Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, respectively.

''Friends'' alum Schwimmer will play the role of Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter and another best actor BAFTA nominee Rahim (''The Mauritanian'') stars as Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss. ''Perry Mason'' star Rhys essays the role of Junior, a real estate developer, with Diggs of ''Hamilton'' fame starring as Marshall Zucker, a rabbi in South Florida. Talking about ''Extrapolation'', Burns said, ''The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together -- and we're taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain. These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.'' Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer are also attached to exec produce the series.

The series is now under production.

