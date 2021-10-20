Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Tahira Kashyap his 'Marilyn'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him and his wife Tahira Kashyap from their exotic Maldives vacation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:12 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana along with wife Tahira Kashyap (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him and his wife Tahira Kashyap from their exotic Maldives vacation. But more than the picture, it was his caption that stole everyone's hearts. He referred to Tahira as the late legendary actor Marilyn Monroe.

"Marilyn and me," he wrote adding a white heart emoji. "How sweet. This caption has my heart," a social media user commented.

"Adorable. She is definitely your Marilyn," another one wrote. In the image, Ayushmann can be seen donning a plain black T-shirt and track pants. Tahira opted for colourful beachwear.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 12 years. The two share son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

