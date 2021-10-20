Left Menu

On the occasion of her elder daughter Radhya's birthday on Wednesday, actor Esha Deol penned a heartwarming post on her Instagram account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:25 IST
Esha Deol pens heartfelt birthday post for her firstborn Radhya
Esha Deol with daughter Radhya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of her elder daughter Radhya's birthday on Wednesday, actor Esha Deol penned a heartwarming post on her Instagram account. "Happy birthday to my baby, my life, my Radhya. I adore you. I love you. My strong girl. God bless you. Stay happy, healthy & blessed," she wrote.

Alongside the sweet note, Esha posted a picture of her hugging Radhya. Radhya was born to Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter Miraya in 2019.

On the work front, Esha will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the crime drama series 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'. (ANI)

