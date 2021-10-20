Left Menu

Virat Kohli shares a glimpse of his breakfast date with wife Anushka, daughter Vamika

It's always a treat for the fans when actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli share pictures of their newborn on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:27 IST
Virat Kohli shares a glimpse of his breakfast date with wife Anushka, daughter Vamika
Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's always a treat for the fans when actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli share pictures of their newborn on social media. On Wednesday, cricketer Virat made his social media followers happy by sharing a glimpse of his breakfast date with Anushka and daughter Vamika.

In the image, Vamika can be seen seated on a baby chair. However, the couple has not revealed the child's face yet. Reacting to the family photograph, a fan commented, "Adorable. God bless you all."

"Such a sweet picture," another one wrote. Anushka and Vamika have accompanied the India skipper for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

