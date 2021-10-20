Virat Kohli shares a glimpse of his breakfast date with wife Anushka, daughter Vamika
It's always a treat for the fans when actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli share pictures of their newborn on social media.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
It's always a treat for the fans when actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli share pictures of their newborn on social media. On Wednesday, cricketer Virat made his social media followers happy by sharing a glimpse of his breakfast date with Anushka and daughter Vamika.
In the image, Vamika can be seen seated on a baby chair. However, the couple has not revealed the child's face yet. Reacting to the family photograph, a fan commented, "Adorable. God bless you all."
"Such a sweet picture," another one wrote. Anushka and Vamika have accompanied the India skipper for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat
- T20 World Cup
- Anushka Sharma
- India
- Anushka
- Virat Kohli
- Vamika
ALSO READ
Over 800 Indian peacekeepers deployed with UNMISS honoured with prestigious UN medal
Over 800 Indian peacekeepers deployed with UNMISS honoured with prestigious UN medal
Deeply concerned over proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery systems: India at UN
J-K: Indian Army organises 3-day festival to promote Doodhpathri as attractive tourist spot
Golf was neglected for long, India's performance in Olympics increased awareness: Kapil Dev