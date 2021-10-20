Left Menu

Teaser of 'Radhe Shyam' to release on Prabhas' birthday

October 23rd is going to be a special day for Prabhas' fans as it will mark the actor's 42nd birthday. Also, on his birthday, fans will also get to see the first official teaser of Prabhas' most awaited film 'Radhe Shyam'.

Updated: 20-10-2021 15:19 IST
October 23rd is going to be a special day for Prabhas' fans as it will mark the actor's 42nd birthday. Also, on his birthday, fans will also get to see the first official teaser of Prabhas' most awaited film 'Radhe Shyam'. On Wednesday, Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film, revealing that the teaser will be out on Saturday.

In the poster, he can be seen giving a serious intense look. Interestingly, the previous promotional materials showcased him as a mild-mannered and romantic hero. "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages," he captioned the poster.

Fans became too excited after hearing about the teaser's update. "Can't wait for 23rd," a social media user wrote.

"It must be a birthday treat for all of us," another one commented. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyaam' also features Pooja Hegde. It is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022. (ANI)

